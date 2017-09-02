Amped Up: Healthy fair food

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. - It can be tough to find healthy food at the Minnesota State Fair, but here are some good options.
- Chicken On-A-Stick from Pork Chops and Chicken. Located on the south side of Judson Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets.
- Natural fruit smoothies from Moe and Joe's Coffee. Located on the southeast corner of Judson Avenue and Clough Street.
- JonnyPops from JonnyPops. Located at West End Market, center section.
- North Woods Salad On-a-Stick from Giggles' Campfire Grill. Located on the southeast corner of Lee Avenue and Cooper Street.
There are also a couple of good options for getting a workout while you explore the state fair!
- Try the History Walking & Cell Phone Tour, a two-mile self-guided tour through the fairgrounds. Here's some more information.
- You can also climb the DNR fire tower for a good workout. It's seven flights of stairs to the top.
