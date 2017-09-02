Amped Up: Healthy fair food

Chicken On-A-Stick from Pork Chops and Chicken. Located on the south side of Judson Avenue between Nelson & Underwood streets. (Photo: KARE 11)

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. - It can be tough to find healthy food at the Minnesota State Fair, but here are some good options.

Chicken On-A-Stick from Pork Chops and Chicken. Located on the south side of Judson Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets.

Natural fruit smoothies from Moe and Joe's Coffee. Located on the southeast corner of Judson Avenue and Clough Street.

JonnyPops from JonnyPops. Located at West End Market, center section.

North Woods Salad On-a-Stick from Giggles' Campfire Grill. Located on the southeast corner of Lee Avenue and Cooper Street.

There are also a couple of good options for getting a workout while you explore the state fair!

Try the History Walking & Cell Phone Tour, a two-mile self-guided tour through the fairgrounds. Here's some more information.

You can also climb the DNR fire tower for a good workout. It's seven flights of stairs to the top.

