Amped Up: Healthy fair food

It can be tough to find healthy food at the Minnesota State Fair, but there are some good options. Try Chicken-on-a-stick from Pork Chops and Chicken, or natural fruit smoothies from Moe and Joe's Coffee. http://kare11.tv/2ey3bAf

KARE Staff , KARE 11:35 AM. CDT September 02, 2017

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. - It can be tough to find healthy food at the Minnesota State Fair, but here are some good options.

  • Chicken On-A-Stick from Pork Chops and Chicken. Located on the south side of Judson Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets.
  • Natural fruit smoothies from Moe and Joe's Coffee. Located on the southeast corner of Judson Avenue and Clough Street.
  • JonnyPops from JonnyPops. Located at West End Market, center section.
  • North Woods Salad On-a-Stick from Giggles' Campfire Grill. Located on the southeast corner of Lee Avenue and Cooper Street.

There are also a couple of good options for getting a workout while you explore the state fair!

  • Try the History Walking & Cell Phone Tour, a two-mile self-guided tour through the fairgrounds. Here's some more information.
  • You can also climb the DNR fire tower for a good workout. It's seven flights of stairs to the top.

