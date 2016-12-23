Amped Up: Healthy holiday meal

Baked Blackberry Glazed Norwegian Salmon (Photo: KARE 11)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- It's the holiday season, a time for making memories and meal times special. Many families have special recipes that have been long passed down from generation to generation as part of our holiday traditions.

Yet, amongst the sweets and over indulging that is easy to do with all the holiday goodies and choices abundantly on our tables, more and more of us are seeking ways to also eat healthier, even during the holiday season.

This week, Jayne Ritter, a Deli and Bakery Merchandising Specialist for Coborn's, shows us a hearty, healthy recipe, along with some adventurous side dishes, to make your holiday meals memorable.

RECIPES

Baked Blackberry Glazed Salmon

This base protein is an incredibly healthy option with a mild flavor, buttery texture and filled with healthy Omega 3 fats. Dress it up with a deliciously flavorful blackberry glaze, and you'll be asking for a second serving. And that's just fine -- it's so good and good for you!

½-cup seedless blackberry jam

3-tablespoons red wine vinegar

1-lb. fresh Norwegian Salmon, cut into 4 pieces

1-tablespoon Lemon-Pepper Seasoning Salt

1-cup fresh Blackberries

Heat oven to 450 degrees. Spray both sides of salmon pieces lightly with cooking spray and rub on lemon-pepper seasoning salt. Place fish, skin side down, in pan.

Bake uncovered for 12-15 minutes and until internal temperature reaches at least 145 degrees. While the fish is baking, in a 1 quart saucepan cook blackberry jam and vinegar over medium heat 2-3 minutes until jam is melted. Remove from heat and set aside. Carefully lift fish from skin with spatula. Serve salmon topped with blackberry glaze and berries. Makes 4 servings.



Pomegranate and Almond Salad

Bursting with the flavors of lime juice, garlic and pomegranate, this salad is a New Year's Eve party for your taste buds.

1/3-cup sunflower oil

2-tablespoons lime juice

½ - teaspoon sugar

1/8-teaspoon salt

1/8-teaspoon of ground pepper

1-clove garlic, finely chopped

10 oz. of sweet baby lettuce

1-pomegrante, seeded (3/4-cup seeds)

1/3-cup Almonds, sliced

In a small bowl whisk together the oil, lime juice, sugar, salt, pepper and garlic until smooth. In large serving bowl, mix lettuce and pomegranate seeds. Add dressing; toss to coat. Sprinkle with almonds; toss gently and enjoy! Serves 6.

Jicama Spinach Salad

What's a jicama, you ask? It's a Mexican turnip and refers to the plant's edible tuberous root. It's in the bean family, but looks more like a yam or potato. Sliced in this salad and mixed with greens and strawberries, it will fast become a favorite any time of year.

1-small jicama

1-1/2 cups sliced fresh strawberries

10 oz. bag baby spinach leaves

Dressing

2-tablespoons lime juice

2-tablespoons honey

1-tablespoon sunflower oil

In a small bowl, whisk together the dressing ingredients until blended. Cover; refrigerate 1 hour to mix the flavors. Peel jicama; cut into ¼-inch thick slices. In large bowl, gently toss jicama, strawberries and spinach.

You can find these recipes and more on Jayne's blog or on coborns.com.

