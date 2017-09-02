Amped up: Healthy state fair foods

It can be tough to find healthy food at the Minnesota State Fair, but there are some good options. Try Chicken-on-a-stick from Pork Chops and Chicken, or natural fruit smoothies from Moe and Joe's Coffee. http://kare11.tv/2ey3bAf

KARE 11:32 AM. CDT September 02, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories