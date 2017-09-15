Amped Up: Hy-Vee tips on a healthy lunchbox

Credit: Thinkstock Images

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Build your best back-to-school lunchbox with creative ideas from Hy-Vee Savage Registered Dietitian. Melissa Bradley, RD, LD discusses the benefits of balancing your lunchbox with complex carbohydrates, proteins and fruits & vegetables.

Plus, learn how to pack several delicious lunchbox ideas from the current edition of Hy-Vee Balance magazine available in Hy-Vee store’s across the metro or subscribe online to receive the magazine in the mail. For more lunchbox ideas contact your local Hy-Vee Registered Dietitian.

Lunchbox #1:

• 2 hard-cooked eggs

• 1 cup strawberries

• 1 cup broccoli

• .75 oz spreadable cheese

• 15 grapes

• 6 multigrain crackers

Lunchbox #2:

• 4 oz Hy-Vee Plain or Vanilla Greek Yogurt

• ½ oz nuts (walnuts, pecans, almonds, pistachios)

• 2 tbsp raisins or dried chopped apricots

• 1 apple, sliced

• 2 tbsp almond butter or peanut butter

• 1 multigrain sandwich thin, cut into wedges



