Amped Up: Hy-Vee tips on a healthy lunchbox

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Build your best back-to-school lunchbox with creative ideas from Hy-Vee Savage Registered Dietitian. Melissa Bradley, RD, LD discusses the benefits of balancing your lunchbox with complex carbohydrates, proteins and fruits & vegetables.
Plus, learn how to pack several delicious lunchbox ideas from the current edition of Hy-Vee Balance magazine available in Hy-Vee store’s across the metro or subscribe online to receive the magazine in the mail. For more lunchbox ideas contact your local Hy-Vee Registered Dietitian.
Lunchbox #1:
• 2 hard-cooked eggs
• 1 cup strawberries
• 1 cup broccoli
• .75 oz spreadable cheese
• 15 grapes
• 6 multigrain crackers
Lunchbox #2:
• 4 oz Hy-Vee Plain or Vanilla Greek Yogurt
• ½ oz nuts (walnuts, pecans, almonds, pistachios)
• 2 tbsp raisins or dried chopped apricots
• 1 apple, sliced
• 2 tbsp almond butter or peanut butter
• 1 multigrain sandwich thin, cut into wedges
