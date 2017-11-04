Amped Up: Let's Dish Instant Pot recipes

Forget the crock pot. Instant Pots are all the rage.

But as timesaving as these trendy devices are, cooking with them still requires researching recipes and a trip to the grocery store.

Let’s Dish!, the local provider of great-tasting real food for busy families, has the fuel to get the most timesaving potential out of Instant Pots.

Darcy Olson from Let’s Dish can demonstrate how quick, convenient and delicious a home-cooked dinner can be.

© 2017 KARE-TV