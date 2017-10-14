AMPED UP: Minnesota kids, what's your best Super Bowl snack?

(Photo: Thinkstock/littleny)

MINNEAPOLIS - Hey kids, think you've got the best Super Bowl snack recipe in Minnesota?

Now's your chance to prove it. The Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee is partnering with Newman's Own to host the Super Snack Challenge.

All Minnesota kids ages 8-14 are eligible to enter, showing off their most creative, healthiest snacks to enjoy on game day.

Fifty-two kids will be chosen to come to the Kids Tailgate Party during Super Bowl week, where three will be crowned winners.

For more information and to enter, go to the Super Snack Challenge website. Submission deadline is Oct. 16, 2017.

© 2017 KARE-TV