Amped Up: Non-browning apples

MINNEAPOLIS -- It may be cold outside, but you can make dishes with apples to help brighten your winter.

Joan Donatelle, a food expert from Lunds & Byerlys in St. Louis Park, joined us on KARE 11 Saturday to discuss Opal apples!

The distinctive yellow apples with a sweet, tangy crunch and natural non-browning superpower, are back in stores this season to add bright, fresh-looking apple slices to the nation’s lunchboxes to help ensure kids will eat healthier — and keep their immune systems strong through the winter.

Smokehouse Chicken Salad

Ingredients:

1 7-ounce package of your favorite salad blend

2 cups rotisserie chicken, chopped

4 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled

1 large Opal apple, chopped

2 tablespoons pecans

2 tablespoons dried cranberries

1 cup cooked quinoa

4 ounces goat cheese crumbles

½ cup Lunds & Byerlys Smokehouse Cider Dressing

Directions:

Mix together all of the dry ingredients, then add Lunds & Byerlys Smokehouse Cider Dressing. Toss together and serve.

Amount: 2 servings