Amped Up: Non-browning apples

MINNEAPOLIS -- It may be cold outside, but you can make dishes with apples to help brighten your winter.
Joan Donatelle, a food expert from Lunds & Byerlys in St. Louis Park, joined us on KARE 11 Saturday to discuss Opal apples!
The distinctive yellow apples with a sweet, tangy crunch and natural non-browning superpower, are back in stores this season to add bright, fresh-looking apple slices to the nation’s lunchboxes to help ensure kids will eat healthier — and keep their immune systems strong through the winter.
Smokehouse Chicken Salad
Ingredients:
1 7-ounce package of your favorite salad blend
2 cups rotisserie chicken, chopped
4 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled
1 large Opal apple, chopped
2 tablespoons pecans
2 tablespoons dried cranberries
1 cup cooked quinoa
4 ounces goat cheese crumbles
½ cup Lunds & Byerlys Smokehouse Cider Dressing
Directions:
Mix together all of the dry ingredients, then add Lunds & Byerlys Smokehouse Cider Dressing. Toss together and serve.
Amount: 2 servings
