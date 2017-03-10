Amped Up: Nutritious polenta breakfast bowls

Stock image polenta. Credit: Thinkstock Images

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Protein is a great way to start out your day. Dmitry Kenigsberg with Sprout shares ideas for making delicious and nutritious polenta breakfast bowls.

Sprout has three locations in Minneapolis and St. Paul. You can learn more about Sprout or Sprout Catering at SproutSalad.com.

Ingredients for bowls:

Huevos Rancheros - Hot organic polenta, basted egg, cotija cheese, black beans, avocado, and Cholula hot sauce

Power Bowl - Hot organic polenta, basted egg, sautéed mushrooms, roasted red tomatoes, parmesan

Savory Polenta:

Organic Polenta Cups 3

Vegetable Stock Cups 12

Parmesan Cheese Ounces 6

Salted Butter Ounces 2 ¼

Salt Teaspoon 1 ½



1. Bring Vegetable stock to a boil in Stock Pot

2. Turn heat to low, Whisk polenta into vegetable stock stirring continuously until polenta reaches a smooth consistency.

3. Simmer for 5 minutes covered, stirring occasionally.

4. Turn heat off, Whisk in butter, salt and Parmesan cheese. Whisk until all ingredients are incorporated.

5. Leave on burner covered for another 5 minutes stirring occasionally.

to make Huevos Rancherow add the following to the savory polenta base:

1 basted egg

2oz black back beans

1/4 sliced avocado

2 oz Cotija cheese (crumbled)

Cholula hot sauce



© 2017 KARE-TV