Amped Up: Purple super foods

Fresh healthy pulpy cocktail with purple fruits and berries (Photo: Thinkstock)

MINNEAPOLIS - Forget eating green – it's all about purple food for 2017! LaDonna from Seward Co-op was in the KARE 11 studios to explain the latest purple food trends and why it's helpful to not only break up the sea of green salads but to provide plenty of healthy benefits.

Purple Super Foods

Purple onions - they are full of fiber and vitamin c. They can be great to add to a burger, salad or stir fry.

Purple Cabbage - a great source of vitamins B1 and B2. Tastes great to add into a salad or to fish tacos.

Purple Grapes - they are also a great source of fiber. They are a fun snack that anyone including kids. They are super easy and fun for picnics!

Eggplant - they are low in fat and carbohydrates and provide a good source of fiber. Tastes great grilled and in many dishes!

Purple Cabbage Salad

Ingredients: Purple shredded cabbage, pecans, scallions, vinegar, sugar, oil, soy sauce

Directions:

Mix the dressing separately.

You can make the dressing in advance.

Just shake well and pour over the cabbage, pecans, and scallions.

Mix well to coat and serve immediately or else the pecans will start to soften.

Dressing Recipe

1⁄2cup vinegar

1⁄2cup sugar

1⁄4cup oil

1⁄4cup soy sauce

Customers can find a variety of seasonal products and services at Seward Co-op, which will be hosting its annual CSA Fair on Saturday, April 22 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Seward Co-op Locations

Franklin Store

2832 E. Franklin Ave.

Minneapolis, MN 55406

Friendship Store

317 E. 38th Street

Minneapolis, MN 55409

Seward Co-op is a 44-year-old grocery co-op with a strong commitment to giving back to its community. The co-op first opened in 1972 at the corner of 22nd and Franklin avenues in Minneapolis. Since its inception, Seward Co-op has developed initiatives such as the SEED program, which has contributed more than $1 million to local nonprofits, and P6, which supports products that are local, cooperatively owned/non-profit, and created by small farmers and producers. In 2015, Seward Co-op opened its second location, the Friendship store, at the corner of 38th St. and 3rd. Ave. in south Minneapolis. Today, Seward Co-op has more than 16,000 owners, employs nearly 350 Twin Cities residents, and recently renovated the Creamery Café.

