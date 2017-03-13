Baking soda: Superstar of chemical-free life hacks

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Land of 10,000 Stories: The origins of CaringBridge.org
-
Snow causes plethora of crashes Sunday
-
War vet sues Minneapolis PD
-
Safety concerns over border spring break
-
Surdyk's selling liquor on Sunday
-
Morning Weather 3-13-2017
-
Gophers gear up for NCAA Tournament
-
Casey Mittelstadt and Jake Begley talk about winning Mr. Hockey and Frank Brimsek Awards
-
State leaders discuss Real ID legislation
-
Sunday Night Forecast
More Stories
-
Arrest warrant sought for MN man, alleged Nazi commanderMar 13, 2017, 8:58 a.m.
-
Storm leaves parts of MN to dig outMar 13, 2017, 8:15 a.m.
-
Take a snooze - it's National Napping Day!Mar 13, 2017, 8:07 a.m.