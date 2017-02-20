Ease pain without opioids by trying yoga

Many people experience some kind of aches and pains, sometimes on a daily basis. There are ways to cope with the pain that doesn't require turning to painkillers like opioids.

Katie Haggerty, the Signature Program Manager and Co-creator of Warrior Sculpt and LifeBarre at Life Time Fitness, joined us on KARE 11 Sunrise to talk about the benefits of yoga as an alternative for pain management.

"Yoga is an amazing practice that helps with stress management, injury prevention, flexibility, helps improve the alignment of the spine – crucial for helping with back pain – and also promotes a healthier lifestyle that supports healing," Haggerty said. "Most people think that yoga isn't much of a workout, but it's one of the best things you can do for your body!"

In addition to yoga, Haggerty recommends that you don't sit still! At work or at home, get up from your chair at least every 20 minutes. Also, strengthening your core can help decrease the odds of experiencing back pain.

