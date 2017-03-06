Getting your sleep schedule in order for daylight saving

Stock Image (Photo: Thinkstock)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - We "spring forward" with Daylight Saving Time on March 12th, which means this is the week to get your sleep schedule in order before losing an hour!

Fitness expert Chris Freytag joined us on KARE 11 Sunrise with some suggestions for getting a better night's sleep.

Among the recommendations:

- Melatonin or lavender

- Take a hot bath or shower

- Jot down your worries

- Meditation

- Switch your evening workouts to morning workouts

You can find more tips on Chris' website at gethealthyu.com.

