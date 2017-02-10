Health risks of too much sugar

Sugar (Photo: FRANCOIS NASCIMBENI, Custom)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - It’s Heart Health Month and despite warnings, we are still a “sugar nation." In fact according to a new study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Health Statistics two out of three kids in the U.S. drink at least one sugary beverage a day -- and roughly one in three drink even more.



Local dietitian Amy Pleimling with Allina Health joined KARE 11 News Saturday today to talk about the health risks of having too much sugar and to share some healthy ways to satisfy your sweet tooth.

For more information about heart health and nutrition, visit Healthy.Set.Go.

Heart Healthy Smoothie

Ingredients:

1 tbsp chia seeds

6 ounces plain yogurt

8 ounces unsweetened Almond Milk

1 ½ cup frozen berries

1 ½ cup spinach

1 medium banana, raw

Add ingredients to blender in order listed and secure lid. Blend on a Medium Low speed for 10 seconds, then a Medium High speed for 30 seconds.

