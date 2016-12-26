Life Time's Commitment Day jump starts New Year's resolutions

Stock photo woman exercising. Credit: Thinkstock Images

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- People naturally take stock of their goals around the new year, even so, it's no surprise many of us fall short on keeping those goals.

Life Time recently surveyed its members to determine what obstacles prevent people from keeping their goals. A third, 33.3 percent said lack of time was their number one obstacle to keeping a fitness goal. A quarter cited lack of willpower, and 17.5 percen said lack of motivation.

Amy Williams from Life Time told KARE 11's Kim Insley a key way to make your fitness goal happen is to schedule it in. Williams also suggests breaking your goal, no matter what it is, into smaller pieces, so you can have success along the way.

In that same vein, having a detailed plan will help you map out your goal and actually get there. Williams suggests that no one needs to be perfect. If you fall off your resolution path, hop back on. She suggests aiming for 80 percent compliance.

Each year, Life Time sponsors a commitment day at its clubs. Six metro area locations will host a 5K run/walk at 10 a.m., January 1, 2017.

Non-members are welcome.

