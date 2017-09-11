Motivation Monday: 3 warm-up mistakes

You wouldn't drive your car 100 mph without warming it up, so why would you do it with your body?

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- If you're making the effort to workout, why diminish its power by not doing a proper warm-up? GetHealthyU's Chris Freytag says too many people are doing exactly that, which she details in her article "The 3 Biggest Mistakes People Make With Their Warm-Ups."

The first and most obvious is skipping the warm-up altogether. Going from zero to 60 is hard on any body, so why make it worse by not properly mobilizing your joints and muscles? A good warm-up can even help prevent injury during your actual workout, so don't skip it.

The second is doing static stretching at the beginning, rather than the end of your workout. That's a fancy term for holding the stretch, which is actually a good thing. But Chris argues it is better to do those static stretches at the end of your workout when your muscles are all warmed up. Make sure they are at least 30 seconds long to get the full benefit.

Another common mistake is old-school. It's the ballistic stretch. That's when you stretch a muscle using a fast, bouncing action. While this was commonly recommended decades ago, it's bad advice. You can actually damage your muscle if you try to force it into any stretch when you aren't fully warmed-up.

Chris is an advocate for the "dynamic" warm-up. It involves movement to ramp up those muscles to get them ready for more challenging work ahead.

Watch the video as Chris demonstrates on the KARE11 Sunrise show.

