Motivation Monday: Combating knee pain

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- Excess weight, aging, sports injuries - all of these things can conspire to give us knee pain when we work out. GetHealthyU's Chris Freytag says prevention, and modifying your exercise plan can go a long way to preventing knee pain.

Excess weight puts stress on your joints - it's important to make sure when you do exercise, you practice good form and find ways to work your lower body muscles without putting load on your knees.

Chris demonstrated exercises with a stability ball that worked quads and glutes. An exercise band is also useful.

For more information, Chris pulled these four workouts from her website, GetHealthyU.com.

Lower body workout

12-minute HIIT workout for bad knees

Modifications for bad knees

Non-running cardio for bad knees

