Motivation Monday: Getting back on the fitness train

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Protesters march near Minnesota State Fair
-
Dive team stumbles upon safes in Wirth Lake
-
Fires cause state of emergency in Montana
-
Mom showers Houston with healing hugs after Harvey
-
Father-son police team works to keep the Minnesota State Fair safe
-
World-renowned Alzheimer's expert takes state fair stage
-
Woman pulls gun at Walmart
-
North Korea claims to test a hydrogen bomb
-
Morning Weather Forecast 9-4-17
-
Reports: North Korea has an advanced hydrogen bomb
More Stories
-
Falcons cut former Gopher Ra'Shede HagemanSep. 4, 2017, 9:10 a.m.
-
2-week transformation preps Minnehaha Academy upper campusSep. 4, 2017, 7:47 a.m.
-
Police: Student robbed at gunpoint near U of MSep. 3, 2017, 10:03 p.m.