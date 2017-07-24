Motivation Monday: Healthy snacks for the road

It's tempting to swing through the fast food restaurants while on that summer family road trip, but that can send your healthy eating plan into the ditch. (Photo: KARE)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- A recent AAA study finds 35 percent of Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home this summer, many of them hitting the road in their vehicles. Vacations are enriching for the family, not to mention fun.

It's tempting to swing through the fast food restaurants along the way, but that can send your healthy eating plan into the ditch. That Big Mac Value Meal? Satisfying, yes- but McDonald's nutrition information indicates it will add 1090 calories and 44g of fat to your daily intake.

GetHealthyU.com's Chris Freytag has endless alternatives, including some from locally-based So Good Baby.

these are organic, non GMO baby food products. Chris arranged for a 20 percent discount for KARE11 viewers using coupon code KARE11.

Toddlers can handle foods with a bit more heft. Set aside some prep time and you can probably use what you already have a home. Cut up fruit, baggies of healthy cereal, graham crackers, string cheese. Make a peanut butter and jelly sandwich and cut it into fun shapes to make it special.

You and your teens can get more into cut up veggies. Individual packs of guacamole and hummus and some healthy chips are a good choice. Chris also likes homemade trail mix, nuts and pop corn as well as freeze dried fruit.

Another tip- skip the bottled water and bring refillable bottle you can refill at a drinking fountain. Chris has more tips on her website with "55 Healthy and Easy Snacks" at GetHealthyU.com.

Resources:

Project Time Off

Travel Agent Central

Statistic Brain

AAA

© 2017 KARE-TV