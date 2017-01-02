Motivation Monday: Making your fitness plan stick

Stock image (Photo: Getty Images)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- January 1 has rolled around yet again, meaning earnest gym rats are packing fitness centers hoping 2017 will bring them closer to their goals.

Get Healthy U's Chris Freytag told our KARE11 Sunrise viewers a successful plan begins with your calendar. Look at your schedule and determine where your workout fits in. How many days a week can you commit? Schedule it in so you can't excuse yourself for lack of time.

Chris also recommends determining a good location. You might do best in a gym. For some, working out at home or in your neighborhood is a better option.

Be realistic about your fitness level. Chris says it's not unusual for a newcomer to attend a workout session with a more experienced friend, only to be discouraged by the disparity. Don't take advanced classes if you aren't ready for it.

Also- decide what you want to work on. Cardio? Muscle? Both? This can help you with the last point Chris wanted to make with our viewers- do what you like to do. If you don't like to run, don't make it the cornerstone of your fitness plan. Maybe you prefer to lift weights, or dance, or bike. Your workout will be more enjoyable, and more successful if you are doing what you like to do.

If a home workout is your thing, Chris is offering a deal through Monday, January 2nd at GetHealthyUTV.com to sign up for her digital workouts for $10 for the entire year. Use the code HOLIDAY10 at checkout.