Motivation Monday: Pool workouts

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Community mourns woman shot and killed by Mpls. police
-
Delta responds after tweet rant from Ann Coulter about seat bump
-
Starkey Gala brings the stars to St. Paul
-
At least 9 family members killed in flash flood near Payson
-
Family grieving after deadly I-94 crash
-
Woman paralyzed in downtown Mpls. shooting speaks out
-
Court rules in favor of employees in tip-pooling case against Surly Brewing Company
-
Need to renew tabs, license in July? Minn. DVS says plan ahead
-
Cancer patient drives 1,000 miles to thank her marrow donor
-
9 dead, up to 14 victims in flash flood at swimming hole near Payson
More Stories
-
Community mourns woman shot by Mpls. policeJul 16, 2017, 4:53 a.m.
-
Green Bay bridge struck by coal ship, boat destroyedJul 17, 2017, 7:21 a.m.
-
License tabs on hold: DVS computer system down for upgradesJul 17, 2017, 4:56 a.m.