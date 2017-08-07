Motivation Monday: Strength train now to avoid problems later

If you don't train for strength, you could be cheating your future self. (Photo: KARE)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- We tend to look at runners as some of the healthiest people people around. Cardio is great, but it's not the end of your fitness plan. You need to lift some weights.

Whether it's body weight training, or hand weights, strength training is key to your overall health. GetHealthyU's Chris Freytag told our Sunrise audience neglecting this part of your fitness plan can set you up for problems later on.

Studies show muscle mass loss begins around age 35. Lack of muscle can slow your metabolism, setting you up for weight gain. Chris says it can also increase your risk of heart disease as well as bone loss.

The good news is almost anyone can train for strength, and you don't need a gym. You don't even need weights.

Chris gave us several exercises you can start right now. Her website has even more. Check it out, and as Chris would say, get moving.

