Motivation Monday: Stretching out after sitting at work

How do you get moving after a day of nothing but sitting at your workplace? Pilates is one option.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - We've heard how sitting all day really isn't good for your health, so how about making up for it when you get home at night?

The average office-based worker spends an estimated 80,000 hours sitting throughout their working career. And those who spend a majority of the work day sitting are more likely to spend a significant amount of time sitting outside of work and on non-workdays. For the working adult, it has become more difficult to create an active lifestyle largely due to the advancement of technology and industrial innovation and these modern lifestyles are the biggest indicators of these health issues.

Preston Rogers, Pilates Coordinator at Life Time Athletic St. Louis Park, stopped by KARE 11 Sunrise to show us the the best stretches and exercises to do to keep moving, along with some simple changes to your routine::

Park It - Park two rows farther than usual

Rise Up - Try getting up and moving once every half hour even if it's just for 1-2 minutes

Beyond the Bathroom - Drinking lots of water so you have to go to the bathroom more often. Walk beyond your bathroom, use one on a different floor. Also, take a lap around the office or walk on your lunch breaks around your building.

Do a super effective exercise at least twice a week that helps strength your body and elongate your body to make up for the time you spend with it crunched while sitting.

Rogers also recommends Pilates as one of the best things you can do for your body, especially if you sit for a majority of your day. Pilates elongates and strengthens the body, as well as improved mobility, which in turn improves muscle elasticity and joint mobility. A body with balanced strength and flexibility, which you gain from doing Pilates, is less likely to be injured and face the negative effects that come from sitting for long periods of time

