Motivation Monday: Taming back pain

Strengthening core muscles with excercises like the birddog can help you keep back pain at bay.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- When your back hurts, it seems like everything hurts. GetHealthyU's Chris Freytag says a chronically aching back is likely an indicator of poor form or weak core muscles.

The good news is, that means you can take steps to make it better.

Chris advocates in addition to treating with heat, cold and other remedies, you also incorporate stretching and exercise.

Not moving your back will cause more pain as you stiffen up.

Chris demonstrated two types of planks and a full body roll up for our Sunrise viewers.

She also has three workouts on her website you might want to check out:

