Motivation Monday: Women's heart health

This whole month (February) is about heart health and raising awareness about heart disease being the No. 1 killer of women. 1 in 3 women die of heart disease and stroke each year. (Photo: Thinkstock)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Last Friday was the 15th annual National Wear Red Day, in honor of women's heart health.

In 2003, the American Heart Association and the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute took action against a disease that was claiming the lives of nearly 500,000 American women each year – a disease that women weren’t paying attention to.

This whole month (February) is about heart health and raising awareness about heart disease being the No. 1 killer of women. 1 in 3 women die of heart disease and stroke each year. But despite our progress, more work is crucial. What is exciting is that women are listening to this message and millions of mothers, sisters, daughters and friends are committed to making a change. Get Healthy U trainer Chris Freytag says "if you have a heart, you need to exercise it."

1. Cardio exercise is not just for weight loss and burning calories - it’s for good heart health. You have to take care of your machine - no one else can do it.

2. How much? The CDC recommends 150 minutes of heart pumping exercise a week for good heart health. https://www.cdc.gov/physicalactivity/basics/adults/index.htm

3. How do you get your heart rate up? There is no one right way - dance, swim, bike, walk, jump - whatever gets you breathing through your mouth. Use the talk test - you can talk but need to take a breath every few sentences.

In honor of women's health month Chris has a deal for new members signing up at Get Healthy U TV: Join for just $20 for the first year and get your heart rate up with Chris and other amazing trainers. Simply go to the Get Healthy U website and enter the coupon code CHRISGOLD20

(© 2017 KARE)