GetHealthyU's Chris Freytag says a natural inclination is to cut back on activity, even immobilize your back to try to treat the pain. A better option might be yoga. (Photo: KARE)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Maintaining flexibility is key to feeling good and preventing injury, and for many, yoga can help.

GetHealthyU.com's Chris Freytag says yoga has numerous benefits for your body, like helping reduce stiffness from being sedentary, but also easing sore muscles from working out. In addition, Freytag says yoga can help to increase your range of motion and relieve stress.

However, many of us don't have time for a yoga class. Freytag says there are several simple poses you can do at home every day to still get the benefit. Head to her website at GetHealthyU to see her recommendations and guide for 10 yoga poses to do every day.

