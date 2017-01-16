Should you add a deadlift into your routine?

Free weights stock image. Credit: Thinkstock Images

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- While barbells can look intimidating, weights are an essential part of physical fitness.

Life time Academy Senior Director Jeff Rosga says dead lifts with barbells, hand weights or kettle bells work your entire posterior chain, and build muscle.

Rosga says deadlifts can combat the damage of daily sitting, and they can be modified for different ages and abilities.

Form is key-- bad form can result in injury.

On the KARE11 Sunrise program, Rosga demonstrated the correct form for a basic deadlift. Key tips, Keep your chest up and engage your core to protect your lower back. As you stand with the weight, think about pushing your feel through the floor and pressing your hlps forward.

You can learn more about deadlifts online with tutorials at ExperienceLife.com.

