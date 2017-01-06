The new comfort food: Winter salads

WAYZATA, Minn. - At Crisp & Green, they believe that nourishing your healthy lifestyle goes beyond the kitchen. They are devoted to delivering an exceptionally crisp experience not just with their chef-crafted and scratch-made menu, but also through their high standard of service, belief in being 100% authentic, and passionate commitment to their community.
Crisp & Green is locataed at 755 East Lake Street in Wayzata with plans for a second location in the North Loop in downtown Minneapolis in spring 2017.
On KARE 11 Saturday Show co-founder and co-owner Lily Smith shared examples of “warm grain bowls” aka winter salads and some perfect warm ingredients to consider for your next salad.
