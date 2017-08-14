Asthma training now required for Minn. high school coaches
Efforts to prevent concussions are well known in high school sports. But for the first time, all Minnesota high school coaches must be trained to detect another, often quieter, problem: asthma. http://kare11.tv/2fG2zsG
KARE 10:29 PM. CDT August 14, 2017
