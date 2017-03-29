Carver County ranked healthiest in Minnesota

People walking. Credit: KARE 11

ST PAUL, Minn. - The 2017 County Health Rankings released today rank Carver County the healthiest in Minnesota.

The report released by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation (RWJF) and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute (UWPHI). The study compare counties within each state on more than 30 health-influencing factors such as education, jobs, and housing.

The rankings are released for counties nationwide for the past eight years. In Carver County only eight percent of the population is listed as having poor or fair health. Twelve percent of Carver County's adults are smokers, 23 percent of adults are listed as obese. Ninety-three percent of Carver County residents have graduated high school.

Breathitt County in eastern Kentucky was ranked dead last in health outcomes and Clay County was last in health factors.

Across the country the suburbs have taken a turn for the worse because the increase in drug overdose deaths.

