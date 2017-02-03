Cause of MSU-M student death revealed

Adam Ellingson (Photo: Minnesota State University, Mankato)

MANKATO, Minn. - The family of a Minnesota State University - Mankato student who died suddenly tells a Rochester TV station he passed away from gastroenteritis, also known as stomach flu, complicated by cardiac arrest.

Adam Ellingson's family tells KTTC he had been experiencing flu-like symptoms all week, and that his roommate found him face down last Friday. The discovery came not long after Ellingson told someone he was actually feeling better.

Ellingson was a 2015 graduate of Rochester Lourdes High School and was on a baseball scholarship at Minnesota State University - Mankato. The Minnesota Department of Health concluded his illness posed no risk to others.

The family says they hope this tragedy reminds others to seek medical help when illnesses progress.

Two visitation services are being planned for those who knew and loved Adam Ellingson. The first is Sunday afternoon from 1 until 4 p.m. at River Park Chapel in Macken Funeral Home. A second visitation will be Monday at 10 a.m. at Saint Pius Catholic Church.

The funeral service will follow at 11.

KTTC