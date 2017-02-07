Dayton opts for prostate surgery to treat cancer

Dayton's $45.8 billion budget proposal on Tuesday calls for an extra $75 million for his voluntary preschool program, education spending as well as a state-run public health insurance option. (Photo: KARE 11)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - After considering his options, Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton has decided to undergo surgery to remove his cancerous prostate.

Dayton announced the decision on his personal Facebook page. Tests at the Mayo Clinic last week showed that the cancer has not spread, and the governor was given the option of deciding whether to have surgery or to treat his prostate cancer with radiation.

“As you probably know, I was recently diagnosed with prostate cancer," Dayton said in a written statement.. "Thankfully, tests last week showed no signs that the cancer had spread beyond the prostate, which greatly improves my chances of survival."

“I have decided upon surgery to remove my prostate and, hopefully, all of the cancer," the governor continued. "It is presently scheduled for the morning of Thursday, March 2nd, at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester. I am told that I will likely need to spend one night in the hospital; however, after the surgery, I will be in constant contact with Lt. Governor Tina Smith and my Senior Staff throughout my time at Mayo."

Dayton thanks the “many friends and strangers" who have shared their personal experience about dealing with prostate cancer with him. "You have lifted my spirits and given me both hope and resolve. I am deeply grateful to you.”

