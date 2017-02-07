Despite health, Dayton says he's ready to lead

Gov. Dayton told KARE 11’s Julie Nelson he’s not looking forward to the surgery, but he hopes to make a rapid recovery. (Photo: KARE 11)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - After considering his options, Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton has decided to undergo surgery to remove his cancerous prostate.

Dayton announced the decision on his personal Facebook page. Tests at the Mayo Clinic last week showed that the cancer has not spread, and the governor was given the option of deciding whether to have surgery or to treat his prostate cancer with radiation.

“As you probably know, I was recently diagnosed with prostate cancer," Dayton said in a written statement. "Thankfully, tests last week showed no signs that the cancer had spread beyond the prostate, which greatly improves my chances of survival."

“I have decided upon surgery to remove my prostate and, hopefully, all of the cancer," the governor continued. "It is presently scheduled for the morning of Thursday, March 2nd, at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester. I am told that I will likely need to spend one night in the hospital; however, after the surgery, I will be in constant contact with Lt. Governor Tina Smith and my Senior Staff throughout my time at Mayo."

Dayton thanks the “many friends and strangers" who have shared their personal experience about dealing with prostate cancer with him. "You have lifted my spirits and given me both hope and resolve. I am deeply grateful to you.”

Dayton told KARE 11’s Julie Nelson he’s not looking forward to the surgery, but he hopes to make a rapid recovery.

“It’s difficult, you know, but I’m 70 years old and I’ve been blessed with a remarkably healthy life, so I felt like my number’s finally come up,” Dayton said. “I don’t enjoy it. I wish I didn’t have to deal with it, but I do, so I’m going to.”

Dayton said, despite his health struggles, he has no intention of stepping down.

“I’ve got a great job. I feel very fortunate. I’ve signed up for four more years. The people of Minnesota gave me that opportunity and I don’t intend to walk away from it and good Lord willing as long as I have my strength and my stamina and my mental acuity, which I believe I do, then I’m going to serve the people of Minnesota.”

The governor collapsed last month while delivering his State of the State address. He said he was well prepared for the address, but he knew it was too long.

“I should have recognized that and cut it back,” Dayton said. “It came on suddenly. All of a sudden I realized I was disconnecting from the script in front of me so, I stopped, took a drink of water… shortly thereafter, I passed out.”

“It’s a very embarrassing moment, but people responded so well in a very bipartisan way,” Dayton said.

The governor went to his residence after his fainting episode and was checked on by emergency medical technicians. He defended his decision to stay home and not go to the hospital.

“If they had said at that point that I had to go to the hospital, I would have done so, but I had the EKG and the like. My heart was fine. I felt fine.”

Dayton says he’s been forthcoming about his health problems with the people of Minnesota.

“I have major responsibilities and people need to know, especially if they disagree with me, that I’m operating on all cylinders and I am,” said Dayton. “I don’t enjoy talking about my health difficulties but I’ve been candid about them from the time I disclosed I’m a recovering alcoholic, throughout other episodes.”

