Dirty money: Is it filthy enough to make you sick?

Close-up of American dollar bills (Photo: Purestock)

Did you know that you might be carrying a lot more than money in your wallet?

Researchers recently found that 80-percent of the dollars in our currency system are filled with traces of illegal drugs, DNA and more than 100 different types of bacteria.

Dr. Frank Rhame, an infectious disease specialist with Allina Health, appeared on KARE TV to talk about the freeloading germs found on our dirty money and if they can actually make us sick.

