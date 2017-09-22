Feeling Good Minnesota: Curbing childhood obesity

This contest is sponsored by CentraCare

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn - In this month's Feeling Good Minnesota segment, we are focusing on curbing childhood obesity and a program that encourages children to make healthy choices.

BLEND Walk-A-Thons are a healthy, active fundraising model that asks students to collect donations for their school and in return they can participate in a day of celebration and physical activity. The events include walking but schools are creating additional opportunities for students to engage in a variety of fitness fun!

Walk-A-Thons: http://feelinggoodmn.org/blend/initiatives/blend-walk-a-thons/

Safe Routes to School: http://feelinggoodmn.org/blend/initiatives/safe-routes-to-school/

