Feeling Good Minnesota: Prepping for back to school

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn -- As summer winds down, back-to-school time is just around the corner. This is a great time to remember a few important tips that will keep your kids’ health on track and have them ready for a great school year. Jodi Gertken discussed some simple things you can do to help make the transition from summer to school a smooth one.

As parents, there are a handful of things we can do to make sure our kids are healthy and ready for the school year, including:

· Sleep: Once school starts, it’s time to reinstate those bedtime routines. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that children ages 6 to 12 get between 9 and 12 hours of sleep per day, and kids ages 13 to 18 should get between 8 and 10 hours of sleep per day. And avoid digital media (TV, screen time) around bedtime.

· Annual physical/Immunizations: It’s a good idea to schedule your child’s annual checkup before the school year starts. This includes making sure your immunizations are up-to-date, completing any required sports physicals and conducting a hearing test if you have concerns.

· Healthy eating: For many kids, there are fewer rules during summer, and this can extend to eating with more snacking and meals on the go. To get your kids back into a healthy groove, strive toward eating three regular meals a day and when possible, sit down together as a family to enjoy your meals.

· Healthy habits: Structure is important for all of us, but especially kids. So help your kids create a schedule that supports a healthy routine, including:

o Have a dedicated place for homework/reading

o Establish rules around screen time/digital media usage

o Create a visual calendar to help everyone stay organized

