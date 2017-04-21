Feeling Good MN - Preparing for a 5K

This content is sponsored by CentraCare.
Prepare for a 5K — an eight-week training plan for new runners
Three workouts for each week leading up to the 5K are shown here. Don’t do the workouts on back-to-back days. Instead, give your body time to rest in-between workouts. Either by not exercising that day or just going for a short walk.
Prior to each workout, start with a five minute warm-up walk — to get your muscles ready.
Week 1
Three workouts, each containing eight repetitions of:
· 60 seconds of jogging
· 90 seconds of walking
Week 2
Three workouts, each containing six repetitions of:
· 90 seconds of jogging
· Two minutes of walking
Week 3
Three workouts, each containing two repetitions of:
· 90 seconds of jogging
· 90 seconds of walking
· Three minutes of jogging
· Three minutes of walking
Week 4
Three workouts, each containing
· Three minutes of jogging
· 90 seconds of walking
· Five minutes of jogging
· Two and a half minutes of walking
· Three minutes of jogging
· 90 seconds of walking
· Five minutes of jogging
Week 5
· One workout consisting of a five-minute jog, three-minute walk, five-minute jog, three-minute walk, five-minute jog
· One workout consisting of a eight-minute jog, five-minute walk, eight-minute jog
· One workout of consisting of 20 minutes of jogging with no walking
Week 6
· One workout consisting of a five-minute jog, three-minute walk, eight-minute jog, three-minute walk, five-minute jog
· One workout consisting of a 10-minute jog, three-minute walk, 10-minute jog
· One workout of consisting of 25 minutes of jogging with no walking
Weeks 7 and 8
· In week seven, jog 25 minutes three times.
· In week eight, jog 28-30 minutes two or three times. Be sure to give yourself at least one day of rest prior to your 5K race.
Kelijo Fernholz
Exercise Physiologist
CentraCare Heart & Vascular Center
