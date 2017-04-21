Feeling Good MN - Preparing for a 5K

Stock photo runner. Credit: Thinkstock

Prepare for a 5K — an eight-week training plan for new runners

Three workouts for each week leading up to the 5K are shown here. Don’t do the workouts on back-to-back days. Instead, give your body time to rest in-between workouts. Either by not exercising that day or just going for a short walk.

Prior to each workout, start with a five minute warm-up walk — to get your muscles ready.

Week 1 Three workouts, each containing eight repetitions of: · 60 seconds of jogging · 90 seconds of walking Week 2 Three workouts, each containing six repetitions of: · 90 seconds of jogging · Two minutes of walking Week 3 Three workouts, each containing two repetitions of: · 90 seconds of jogging · 90 seconds of walking · Three minutes of jogging · Three minutes of walking Week 4 Three workouts, each containing · Three minutes of jogging · 90 seconds of walking · Five minutes of jogging · Two and a half minutes of walking · Three minutes of jogging · 90 seconds of walking · Five minutes of jogging Week 5 · One workout consisting of a five-minute jog, three-minute walk, five-minute jog, three-minute walk, five-minute jog · One workout consisting of a eight-minute jog, five-minute walk, eight-minute jog · One workout of consisting of 20 minutes of jogging with no walking Week 6 · One workout consisting of a five-minute jog, three-minute walk, eight-minute jog, three-minute walk, five-minute jog · One workout consisting of a 10-minute jog, three-minute walk, 10-minute jog · One workout of consisting of 25 minutes of jogging with no walking Weeks 7 and 8 · In week seven, jog 25 minutes three times. · In week eight, jog 28-30 minutes two or three times. Be sure to give yourself at least one day of rest prior to your 5K race.

Kelijo Fernholz

Exercise Physiologist

CentraCare Heart & Vascular Center

