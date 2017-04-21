KARE
Feeling Good MN - Preparing for a 5K

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 1:44 PM. CDT April 21, 2017

Prepare for a 5K — an eight-week training plan for new runners

Three workouts for each week leading up to the 5K are shown here. Don’t do the workouts on back-to-back days. Instead, give your body time to rest in-between workouts. Either by not exercising that day or just going for a short walk.

Prior to each workout, start with a five minute warm-up walk — to get your muscles ready.

Week 1

Three workouts, each containing eight repetitions of:

·        60 seconds of jogging

·        90 seconds of walking

Week 2

Three workouts, each containing six repetitions of:

·        90 seconds of jogging

·        Two minutes of walking

Week 3

Three workouts, each containing two repetitions of:

·        90 seconds of jogging

·        90 seconds of walking

·        Three minutes of jogging

·        Three minutes of walking

Week 4

Three workouts, each containing

·        Three minutes of jogging

·        90 seconds of walking

·        Five minutes of jogging

·        Two and a half minutes of walking

·        Three minutes of jogging

·        90 seconds of walking

·        Five minutes of jogging

Week 5

·        One workout consisting of a five-minute jog, three-minute walk, five-minute jog, three-minute walk, five-minute jog

·        One workout consisting of a eight-minute jog, five-minute walk, eight-minute jog

·        One workout of consisting of 20 minutes of jogging with no walking

Week 6

·        One workout consisting of a five-minute jog, three-minute walk, eight-minute jog, three-minute walk, five-minute jog

·        One workout consisting of a 10-minute jog, three-minute walk, 10-minute jog

·        One workout of consisting of 25 minutes of jogging with no walking

Weeks 7 and 8

·        In week seven, jog 25 minutes three times.

·        In week eight, jog 28-30 minutes two or three times. Be sure to give yourself at least one day of rest prior to your 5K race.

