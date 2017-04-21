Feeling Good MN: Stay active

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Cabin caretaker called in AMBER Alert tip
-
New details about demotion of Minneapolis Police Lt.
-
MN police department's creative 4-20 tweet
-
BTN11: Observer calls Hodges second-worst mayor - KARE
-
BTN11: Millennials differ from other generations - KARE
-
Thousands apply to volunteer at Super Bowl LII
-
WWII vet throws out 1st pitch at Twins game
-
Viewer video records shots fired in downtown Seattle
-
Missing Tennessee girl found, teacher arrested after month-long search
-
Fans across the globe honor Prince
More Stories
-
Volunteers still needed for Super Bowl 52Apr 20, 2017, 7:31 p.m.
-
Twin Cities landmarks turn purple for PrinceApr 21, 2017, 9:14 a.m.
-
The death of Prince: One year later, what do we know?Apr 20, 2017, 10:26 a.m.