Feeling Good MN - Tobacco use in Minnesota

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn -- Every year smoking costs Minnesotans nearly $3 billion in excess health costs, which is equal to $554 per man, woman and child in the state, according to Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota.*

Crave the Change is a partnership of organizations concerned about the dangers of tobacco use and exposure. They work together to help protect the health of our community, and also offer resources and services to tobacco users who are trying to quit.

