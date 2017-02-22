Finding Fit: Stay-at-home mom finds fitness as a 'ninja'

Finding Fit: Jenn Roder. Credit: Ivory Hecker

EDINA, Minn. -- For most of her life Jenn Roder never thought fitness was something she would invest time in, let alone enjoy.

She was adapting to life as a stay-at-home mom when her friend Sarah began working out. Jenn continued to avoid exercise.

"I was like, 'not really my thing,'" Jenn said, recalling her reaction to her friend's new fitness obsession.

Recently Sarah went so far as to open a gym. She asked Jenn to come try a workout. In summer 2016, with a three-year-old son in tow, Jenn agreed to go.

"I was like, 'Okay, I'll support you. I'll come try it,'" said Jenn of her first visit to Obstacle Academy in Edina. "I came, and I was like, 'Oh this is actually really kind of fun."

Jenn found herself running through an obstacle course similar to the ones on the NBC show American Ninja Warrior.

Jenn began working her way through the obstacle courses three days a week. She felt more like a kid in the playground. Working out was actually fun.

Soon, instead of watching her three-year-old play at the playground, she began to have enough energy to play with him.

"I really have more energy and more confidence," said Jenn. "I feel really strong, which I never felt before."

With newly developed strength and stamina from her workouts, Jenn tried running her first 5K in the fall.

"I ran the entire 5k, which I've never done in my entire life," said Jenn. "Just coming here and working out and building up strength in my muscles all over my body helped me build up that endurance to run an entire 5K, which was a huge deal to me."

This January Jenn put together an audition tape and sent it in to American Ninja Warrior. She's waiting to hear whether she made the cut on the competition series. Whether she ends up competing on the show or not, she has no plans on quitting her ninja workouts.

"You can always build on what you're doing, which is one of the reasons why I enjoy it so much," said Jenn. "It never gets old. So even when you defeat an obstacle, there's always a different way to do it."

As she began working out more Jenn says she began making better snack choices. Instead of finishing off a full bag of potato chips, she keeps healthy snacks on hand like apples, clementines, strawberries, hummus, and portion packs of nuts, cheese and cranberries.

"They give me more energy, it lasts longer, I'm not constantly eating potato chips, because when I eat one potato chip, I end up eating a thousand potato chips," said Jenn.

Seven months after stepping foot in her best friend's gym, Jenn's life has transformed. Her weight has stayed about the same, but she's watched muscle replace fat on her body. She's felt her confidence soar.

"I'm really grateful for this gym and what it has done for me as a parent and as a woman - building my confidence," said Jenn.

