Flu prompts Allina Health to issue visitor guidlines

Allina Health's Abbott Northwestern Hospital. (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - Allina Health is implementing restricted visitor guidelines at all its hospitals due to influenza.

Beginning Tuesday, Allina Health says children under the age of five are asked not to visit patients. Also, visitors who are sick should refrain from visiting patients in the hospital. Those with a cough or sore throat will be asked to wear a mask while in an Allina hospital.

Allina says exceptions may be considered based on a patient’s critical condition or prognosis.

Allina Health hospitals include:

Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Minneapolis

Buffalo Hospital

Cambridge Medical Center

District One Hospital, Faribault

Mercy Hospital, Coon Rapids

Mercy Hospital - Unity Campus, Fridley

New Ulm Medical Center

Owatonna Hospital

Phillips Eye Institute, Minneapolis

Regina Hospital, Hastings

River Falls Area Hospital, River Falls, Wis.

St. Francis Regional Medical Center, Shakopee

United Hospital, St. Paul

