Health Fair 11 at the Fair celebrates 1 million screenings

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. - Health Fair 11 at the Fair celebrated its one-millionth health connection at the Minnesota State Fair on Wednesday.

The celebration was at the Memorial Blood Centers exhibit space, which has been part of Health Fair 11 at the Fair for all 17 years.

Jennifer McClanahan of Mahtomedi was showered with prizes following her screening.

Health Fair 11 at the Fair recruits 12-18 organizations each year to provide health education and free or low-cost screenings. UCare and Memorial Blood Centers are the only two organizations that have been part of all 17 years at the Fair. An estimated 250,000 people visit Health Fair 11 at the Fair each year.

Health Fair 11 at the Fair is coordinated by Health Fair 11, a non-profit organization. HF11 operates with support from KARE 11 TV and UCare. Learn more at www.HealthFair11.org

