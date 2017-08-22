Know Your Numbers:Health Fair 11 at the MN State Fair

Routine blood pressure, cholesterol, vision and hearing exams can help fight off serious illness.

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. - Health experts say you can learn a lot about your overall health by the numbers you keep. For example, routine blood pressure, cholesterol, vision and hearing exams can help fight off serious illnesses.

UCare is a proud official sponsor of Health Fair 11 at the Minnesota State Fair. Visitors can drop by the UCare booth to take advantage of free medical advice and more. UCare will also host “Ask-the-Doctor” and “Ask-the-Pharmacists” opportunities from 11 a:m to 1 p.m. on Monday, August 28; Wednesday, August 30; and Friday, September 1.

UCare Chief Medical Officer, Larry Lee, MD, appeared on KARE 11 at 11 to talk about the importance of health screenings and early prevention. Sixteen organizations are joining forces to offer free and low-cast screenings and

health information opportunities inside the Crossroads building at the fairgrounds. This will be the 17th year for Health Fair 11 at the fair.

The Crossroads building is located at the corner of Dan Patch and Cooper at the state fairgrounds. The 2017 Great Minnesota Get-Together runs August 24 through September 4.

© 2017 KARE-TV