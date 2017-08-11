A healthy Minnesota State Fair tradition returns

Health Fair 11 provides health education and free or low-cost health screenings to people attending the Minnesota State Fair. (Photo: KARE)

MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota State Fair is filled with all kinds of temptations. Calorie-laden foods, cute animals, thrilling rides, and people-watching are among the attractions that lure 1.8 million people to the fairgrounds each year. There is at least one healthy choice that fair goers can make – stopping by Health Fair 11 at the Fair to get checked out.

This will be the 17th year that Health Fair 11 has provided free and low-cost health checks to people attending the Minnesota State Fair. Health Fair 11 at the Fair offers a variety of health screenings and education in its building located at the intersection of Dan Patch Avenue and Cooper Streets.

Sixteen organizations are joining forces to make Health Fair 11 at the Fair possible. Among the services offered: blood pressure checks, hearing assessments, blood typing, balance screenings, and memory-loss evaluations. Health organizations will provide the newest information related to food allergies and treating concussions. Experts will be on hand to discuss medical marijuana options. Fairgoers can weigh themselves and pick up the official list of state fair foods that are gluten-free. Flu shots will be available for people age eight and older. There will event be an area of people to sit and relax while recharging their mobile devices – for free!

New this year

During the first weekend of the fair, people can test their skills operating a robotic surgical system. A new exhibit will focus on a variety of women’s health issues. In the same location, new mothers will find private rooms for nursing their babies. Another new exhibit will provide information on ways to treat head lice.

Health Fair 11 at the Fair participants

Here is a complete listing of the participating organizations and services they will offer in the Health Fair 11 building.

Memorial Blood Centers Free blood typing

Free blood typing is offered to anyone age 16 or older. With just a tiny finger prick, fairgoers will find out if they have A, B, or O type blood. MBC has been part of Health Fair 11 at the Fair since it first opened its doors in 2001.

Memorial Blood Centers (MBC) has been saving lives for nearly 70 years as an independent nonprofit. MBC relies on the local community to donate blood to help ensure a safe and stable blood supply is available to area hospitals and other partners throughout the country. Operating 10 donor centers and conducting hundreds of blood drives each month, MBC also provides comprehensive testing and expert technical services as a national leader in transfusion medicine.

Anaphylaxis and Food Allergy Association Food Allergy Information / Weight Scale

Fairgoers will find the latest information on food allergies at the AFAA booth. Information on fun fair alternatives for people will food allergy issues will also be available. AFAA will also be operating Health Fair 11’s official weight scale.

The Anaphylaxis and Food Allergy Association of Minnesota (AFAA) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization with a mission to educate, advocate, and to support those with food allergies.

AFAA's motto is: Taking the Fear out of Food Allergies. Severe food allergy reactions annually result in about 50,000 emergency room visits and the death of 150-200 people in the U.S. each year who inadvertently ate a bite of food that triggered a severe reaction called anaphylaxis. Approximately 15 million Americans have food allergies. Of the more than 200,000 Minnesotans have food allergies, 60,000 are school children. Not only are food allergies increasing, but they are becoming more severe and complex.

Minnesota Board on Aging - Fall prevention & Balance checks

Growing old is not for the timid. The Minnesota Board on Aging staff are ready to answer questions about preventing falls and ways to avoid injuries related to aging.

First established in 1956, the MBA is one of the pioneers in the field of aging policy, information and assistance. It works closely with its Area Agencies on Aging, which are located throughout the state, to provide services that seniors need. The Board's 25 members are appointed by the governor.

MBA listens to senior concerns, researches for solutions, and proposes policy to address senior needs. In addition, MBA administer funds from the Older Americans Act that provide a spectrum of services to seniors, including Senior LinkAge Line®, Insurance Counseling and more.

Bluestone Physician Services - Memory assessments & Alzheimer’s disease education

Memory assessments are used for early detection of cognitive decline which could be a result of an undiagnosed health issue. Staff with Bluestone Physician Services will provide one-on-one discussions about memory issues.

UCare - Ask-the-Doctor & Ask-the-Pharmacist

A trip to the Fair would not be complete without a new teal tote bag from UCare. Stop by at the top of every hour for an opportunity to claim a UCare bag to transport all the other Fair freebies. UCare will also be hosting Ask-the-Doctor and Ask-the-Pharmacists opportunities from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Monday, August 28, Wednesday, August 30, and Friday, September 1.

UCare is an independent, nonprofit health plan providing health coverage and services to Minnesotans across the state. Working in partnership with health care providers and community organizations, UCare serves:

Individuals and families choosing health coverage through MNsure, the new insurance marketplace

Medicare-eligible individuals

Individuals and families enrolled in Minnesota Health Care Programs, such as MinnesotaCare and Medical Assistance

Adults with disabilities

Be sure to thank UCare for being an official sponsor of Health Fair 11. Their support makes Health Fair 11 at the Fair possible.

Cub Pharmacy - Staff from Cub Pharmacy are doing double duty this year. They will check blood pressures and administer flu vaccinations. Seasonal flu shots are available for people age eight and older. It’s a perfect time to vaccinate the entire family (before sending them back to school or off to college.) Be sure to bring along insurance cards or other proof of insurance.

OBGYN West - Women’s Health Issues & Mother’s Room & Women’s Health Issues -

Mothers will find feeding their babies a bit easier this year with OBGYN West’s two Mothers’ Rooms. OBGYN West’s exhibit space will provide two private Mothers’ Rooms for women looking for a lactation friendly environment that supports mothers who continue to breastfeed.

OBGYN West and Intuitive Surgical are also offering fairgoers a unique opportunity August 26-28th. OBGYN West will have the latest state of the art da Vinci robot at its exhibit space for fairgoers to test their surgical precision and to learn about the latest advancements in minimally invasive procedures.

OBGYN West has been offering high quality women’s care from compassionate providers for over 50 years.

R.O.C.K. (Raising Our Celiac Kids) Twin Cities - Gluten-free Fair foods list

R.O.C.K. has assembled a comprehensive list of gluten-free Fair foods. Stop by to pick up the official list. The organization will also provide information on living with gluten sensitivities and Celiac disease.

R.O.C.K. (Raising Our Celiac Kids) Twin Cities is a non-profit group made up of volunteers who provide information and support for families whose children have celiac disease. The organization works to increase awareness of the disease through its website, events and education programs.

R.O.C.K.`s Twin Cities chapter is one of 65 chapters across the United States. The local chapter started in 1999 with just a handful of families. The group is now over 200 families strong! Members have one special bond: raising a family that has a child or children that must remain gluten-free. It is a challenge.

Ladibugs - Headlice treatment options

Ladibugs Hair Care was started by two moms whose children came home from school with head lice. Using their training as Registered Nurses, they searched for treatment options that eliminated toxic and potentially dangerous chemicals. The women developed a plan and product line that is effective and also pesticide free.

Minnesota Academy of Audiology Hearing checks & Otoscopy

For five dollars, fairgoers can have their hearing checked and see their eardrum on a video monitor. Audiologists will be available to answer questions about hearing loss. Staff will give away ear plugs and batteries-on-a-stick to current hearing aid users.

The Minnesota Academy of Audiology is the hearing and balance authority dedicated to promoting excellence in and advancing the profession of Audiology in Minnesota. MAA is committed to developing and supporting audiologists. This is accomplished through leadership in legislative advocacy, best practices, high ethical standards and education of members, healthcare professionals and the public.

Minnesota Landscape Arboretum - Fairgoers will find a place to Relax & Recharge thanks to the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum. The Arb is creating a place to de-stress and rest tired feet. At the same time, fairgoers can recharge, for free, their portable electronic devices. Furniture for this exhibit is provided by By the Yard.

The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, located in Chaska, Minnesota, is a top visitor attraction with more than 1,200 acres of gardens and tree collections, prairie and woods and miles of trails. As a premier northern garden, the Arboretum was borne out of the University of Minnesota Horticultural Research Center and established in 1958, with the Men's Garden Club of Minneapolis, Lake Minnetonka Garden Club, Minnesota State Horticultural Society and other community supporters creating the Arboretum as a gift to the University of Minnesota.

Limited time opportunities

On designated days, fair attendees can learn about health matters from these organizations:

Leafline Labs - Minnesota’s medical marijuana industry

LeafLine Labs is a leading provider of care, manufacturer, and distributor of medical cannabis in Minnesota.It is devoted to meeting the needs of patients who are in need of medical treatment involving cannabis.

Sickle Cell Foundation of Minnesota - Sickle cell anemia disease education

Sickle Cell Foundation of MN (SCFMN) is the only active sickle cell community-based organization in the state of Minnesota. The Not-for-profit organization’s mission is to improve the lives of individuals and communities affected by sickle cell disease through education, advocacy, access to resources, and community empowerment. The group provides education, support, advocacy and exposure to Sickle Cell Disease as well as give a face, a voice, and a purpose to a little-known community.

Minnesota’s SAGE Program - Information on mammogram and cervical & colon cancers

The Sage Screening Programs help keep Minnesotans healthy through screening and early detection of breast, cervical and colorectal cancers. Screenings are provided at participating locations free of charge to people who qualify.

National Dizzy and Balance Center - Balance assessments and stability screenings

National Dizzy and Balance Center (NDBC) is an outpatient clinic system that combines Physicians, Audiologists, and Physical Therapists all within each facility to offer a multidisciplinary approach to vertigo, dizziness, balance disorders, and concussions. NDBC uses state-of-the-art Diagnostic Balance Testing Labs to diagnose our patients entering the programs at NDBC.

Minnesota Brain Injury Alliance - Brain Injury & Concussion education

The Minnesota Brain Injury Alliance it is a statewide nonprofit dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for Minnesotans affected by brain injury. Over the decades, the Alliance has developed from an advocacy driven organization, to one that focuses on both advocacy and direct service.

About Health Fair 11

Health Fair 11 coordinates Health Fair 11 at the Fair. Health Fair 11 is a nonprofit organization with a mission to provide health education and free or low-cost health screenings. Health Fair 11 operates with support from UCare and KARE 11 TV. Learn more about our programs at www.HealthFair11.org .

© 2017 KARE-TV