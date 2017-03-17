Burn the calories, drop the pounds

Know Your Numbers is a year-long health and wellness campaign coordinated by Health Fair 11. (Photo: KARE)

MINNEAPOLIS - There’s a simple formula for maintaining a healthy weight: Burn as many calories as you consume each week. To lose weight, people need to eat less, exercise more, or both.

How much activity does the average person need each week to maintain their current weight? According to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, the answer is 150 minutes of aerobic activity done at a moderate-intensity level, or 75 minutes of high-intensity aerobic activity.

However, the amount of activity needed to maintain a healthy weight varies greatly depending on age, gender, diet, and current weight. Learn more about the CDC’s activity guidelines here.

Find a workout buddy

Staying active is easier when people have an exercise partner. An exercise ‘buddy’ will get you back in action. Researchers at the University of Southern California say exercising with a friend puts people in a better mood and therefore more likely to burn more calories.

Results of a Stanford University study show a simple phone call from a friend will increase the likelihood of exercising by 78%. Researchers say people are more likely to ‘show up’ if they are meeting someone to workout. Additionally, exercise buddies help improve technique and add variety to workout routines.

According to a study published in the International Journal of Street Management shows people who exercise on a stationary bicycle for 30 minutes with a friend said they felt calmer than those who cycled alone.

