Celebrate 20 years of saving lives.

Health Fair 11 has coordinated blood drives at KARE11 for 20 years. (Photo: KARE)

MINNEAPOLIS --- Twenty years. Two decades. That’s how long KARE 11 has been hosting blood drives for Memorial Blood Centers.

Celebrate with us at KARE 11's next blood drive. It takes place on Tuesday, March 14, 2017. Memorial Blood Centers’ staff will be on site 2:00-8:00 p.m.

Each person who shows up to donate blood will receive some special rewards including:

Free food samples from Fork in the Road and Simply Steve’s food trucks

BIG cookies from Eileen’s Colossal Cookies

All people who show up to donate will be entered into a drawing for either a 30-quart or 60-quart Polaris cooler.

Blood drive details

Date: Thursday, March 14, 2017

Hours: 2:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Where: KARE 11 studios, 8811 Olson Memorial Highway, Golden Valley, MN 55427

Click here for a map to KARE.

Appointments are not necessary; however, donation time slots can be reserved by using this link. Enter sponsor code 0204. Appointments can also be made by calling 651-332-7171.

Click here to find out more about the blood donation process and eligibility guidelines.

This annual blood drive is made possible by Health Fair 11, a collaboration among KARE 11 and UCare . Additional support for this event is provided by Fork in the Road food truck, Simply Steve’s Food Truck, and Eileen’s Colossal Cookies.

Donate blood. Win prizes. Sample food. Celebrate!

