Donate blood at KARE 11 on July 25

GOLDEN VALLEY - Do you have what it takes to be a Summer Superhero?

You don’t have to wear a cape and a pair of tights to be a superhero. All you need is a willingness to roll up your sleeve and donate blood. ‘Superheros’ are needed each day to save the lives of people who are in a medical crisis and need blood.

Here’s your chance to prove your mettle. Health Fair 11’s Summer Blood drive takes place on Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at the KARE 11 studios in Golden Valley. (Click here for a map to KARE.) The drive hours are 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. The drive is presented by KARE 11 and iHeart Radio.

This drive benefits Memorial Blood Centers. Organizers say even though 90% of people will need a transfusion for themselves or an immediate family member at some point in their life, only 10% of those who can give, do give.

Appointments are not necessary. However, donation times can be reserved by using this link and entering sponsor code 0204.

As a special incentive to get more people to donate, everyone who shows up to donate will receive a free Fishing for Donors T-shirt and treat from Famous Dave’s BBQ and Eileen’s Colossal Cookies. Several prize drawings will be offered, too, including chances to a KARE 11 Studio Tour, iHeart Radio Studio C Passes, K102 Roadhouse Passes, Ramble Jam tickets, movie passes, and Minnesota State Fair tickets!

Health Fair 11, a nonprofit organization, is sponsored by UCare and KARE 11.

