Health Fair 11 announces 2017 schedule for free health screenings

MINNEAPOLIS - Free health screenings are coming to a community near you!

Health Fair 11 in the “Q”mmunity is a program designed to give people easy access to basic health checks. Nurses perform the screenings on board the “Q”mobile RV unit.

Here is a list of upcoming events.

All events are open to the public. Screenings are done on a first-come, first-served basis.

May 3 / 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

American Indian Wellness Fair

Minneapolis American Indian Center

1530 East Franklin, Minneapolis

May 6 / 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

St. Paul Cinco de Mayo celebration

Cesar Chavez Avenue & State St., St. Paul

http://www.cincodemayosaintpaul.com/

May 7 / 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

MayDay Festival – Heart of the Beast

Powderhorn Park, Minneapolis

https://hobt.org/mayday/

May 20 / Noon – 4:00 p.m.

World Fest

Town Square Park

10802 Town Square Drive, Blaine

http://blaineevents.com/world-fest/

May 24 / 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Healthy Aging - YMCA (Midway)

1761 University Avenue W., St. Paul



June 3 / 9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Latino Health Fair

Mexican Consulate

797 7th Street East, St. Paul

June 4 / 11:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Open Streets MPLS – Lyndale

22nd – 54th Lyndale Avenue South, Minneapolis

http://openstreetsmpls.com/

June 11 / Noon - 4:00 p.m.

Golden Valley PRIDE Festival

Brookview Park, Golden Valley

www.GoldenValleyPride.com

June 22 / 2:30 – 5:30 p.m.

Elk River Farmer’s Market

Park Plaza, Main Street, Elk River

http://www.elkrivermn.gov/index.aspx?NID=895

July 15 / Noon-4:00 p.m.

Hue-MAN – Celebration of Men’s health

Richard Green Central Park, Minneapolis

July 15 / 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Rondo Days

560 Concordia Avenue, St. Paul

http://rondoavenueinc.org/

July 22 / 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Church Olympics and Family Festival

Patrick Henry High School

43rd & Morgan, Minneapolis

http://www.stairstep.org/

July 23 / 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Open Streets –Lake & Minnehaha

East Lake St. & Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis,

http://openstreetsmpls.com/

???August 4 / 2:00 - 5:00 p.m.

Cedar Riverside Health Fair

Brian Coyle Center

420 15th Avenue South, Minneapolis

August 6 / 11:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Open Streets – Northeast

Northeast Minneapolis,

http://openstreetsmpls.com/

August 9 / 4:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Eagan Health & Wellness Fair / Farmer’s Market

1501 Central Parkway, Eagan, MN

http://www.cityofeagan.com/marketfest#theme-nights

August 12 / 12:30 - 3:30 p.m.

Festival for Fathers

North Commons Park

1801 James Ave. North, Minneapolis, MN 55411

http://minneapolismaddads.org/current.html

September 9/ 11 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Selby JazzFest

Selby & Milton Avenues, St. Paul, MN 55104

September 17 / Noon - 4:00 p.m.

PennFest – Open Streets

66th & Penn Avenue, Richfield, MN

October 7 / 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Hmong Resource Fair

Eastside YMCA

875 Arcade Street, St. Paul, MN

October 8 / 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Our Lady of Guadalupe Wellness Fair

Our Lady of Guadalupe Church

401 Concord Street, St. Paul, MN 55107

Check back often for an updated calendar of events.

If you are interested in bringing Health Fair 11 in the “Q”mmunity to your community, check out this link.

Health Fair 11 in the “Q”mmunity is a project of Health Fair 11, a nonprofit organization. Health Fair 11 operates with support from KARE 11 TV, UCare, and the Medtronic Foundation. Be sure to thank them for their generous support of community health initiatives.

