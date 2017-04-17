Health Fair 11 announces 2017 schedule for free health screenings

MINNEAPOLIS - Free health screenings are coming to a community near you!
Health Fair 11 in the “Q”mmunity is a program designed to give people easy access to basic health checks. Nurses perform the screenings on board the “Q”mobile RV unit.
Health Fair 11 in the “Q”mmunity is sponsored by Health Fair 11, a non-profit organization operating with support from KARE 11 TV and UCare. Additional support comes from the Medtronic Foundation . The “Q”mmunity unit is operated by Southside Community Health Services, Inc.
Here is a list of upcoming events.
All events are open to the public. Screenings are done on a first-come, first-served basis.
May 3 / 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
American Indian Wellness Fair
Minneapolis American Indian Center
1530 East Franklin, Minneapolis
May 6 / 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
St. Paul Cinco de Mayo celebration
Cesar Chavez Avenue & State St., St. Paul
http://www.cincodemayosaintpaul.com/
May 7 / 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
MayDay Festival – Heart of the Beast
Powderhorn Park, Minneapolis
https://hobt.org/mayday/
May 20 / Noon – 4:00 p.m.
World Fest
Town Square Park
10802 Town Square Drive, Blaine
http://blaineevents.com/world-fest/
May 24 / 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Healthy Aging - YMCA (Midway)
1761 University Avenue W., St. Paul
June 3 / 9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Latino Health Fair
Mexican Consulate
797 7th Street East, St. Paul
June 4 / 11:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Open Streets MPLS – Lyndale
22nd – 54th Lyndale Avenue South, Minneapolis
http://openstreetsmpls.com/
June 11 / Noon - 4:00 p.m.
Golden Valley PRIDE Festival
Brookview Park, Golden Valley
www.GoldenValleyPride.com
June 22 / 2:30 – 5:30 p.m.
Elk River Farmer’s Market
Park Plaza, Main Street, Elk River
http://www.elkrivermn.gov/index.aspx?NID=895
July 15 / Noon-4:00 p.m.
Hue-MAN – Celebration of Men’s health
Richard Green Central Park, Minneapolis
July 15 / 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Rondo Days
560 Concordia Avenue, St. Paul
http://rondoavenueinc.org/
July 22 / 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Church Olympics and Family Festival
Patrick Henry High School
43rd & Morgan, Minneapolis
http://www.stairstep.org/
July 23 / 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Open Streets –Lake & Minnehaha
East Lake St. & Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis,
http://openstreetsmpls.com/
???August 4 / 2:00 - 5:00 p.m.
Cedar Riverside Health Fair
Brian Coyle Center
420 15th Avenue South, Minneapolis
August 6 / 11:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Open Streets – Northeast
Northeast Minneapolis,
http://openstreetsmpls.com/
August 9 / 4:30 – 7:30 p.m.
Eagan Health & Wellness Fair / Farmer’s Market
1501 Central Parkway, Eagan, MN
http://www.cityofeagan.com/marketfest#theme-nights
August 12 / 12:30 - 3:30 p.m.
Festival for Fathers
North Commons Park
1801 James Ave. North, Minneapolis, MN 55411
http://minneapolismaddads.org/current.html
September 9/ 11 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Selby JazzFest
Selby & Milton Avenues, St. Paul, MN 55104
(map)
September 17 / Noon - 4:00 p.m.
PennFest – Open Streets
66th & Penn Avenue, Richfield, MN
October 7 / 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Hmong Resource Fair
Eastside YMCA
875 Arcade Street, St. Paul, MN
October 8 / 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Our Lady of Guadalupe Wellness Fair
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
401 Concord Street, St. Paul, MN 55107
Check back often for an updated calendar of events.
If you are interested in bringing Health Fair 11 in the “Q”mmunity to your community, check out this link.
Health Fair 11 in the “Q”mmunity is a project of Health Fair 11, a nonprofit organization. Health Fair 11 operates with support from KARE 11 TV, UCare, and the Medtronic Foundation. Be sure to thank them for their generous support of community health initiatives.
