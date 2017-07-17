Health Fair 11 at the Fair returns for a 17th year

Fairchild turns 50! (Photo: Minnesota State Fair)

MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota State Fair is all about tradition. Most fairgoers have their favorite food, freebie, donut stand, and even parking spot. There are must-visit spots like the animal barns, the Grandstand, and the Midway/Kidway. Health Fair 11 at the Fair has become one of those must-visit traditions too.

This will be the 17th year that Health Fair 11 has provided free and low-cost health checks to people attending the Minnesota State Fair. Health Fair 11 at the Fair offers a variety of health screenings and education in its building located at the intersection of Dan Patch Avenue and Cooper Streets.

Sixteen organizations join forces in one building to offer services like blood pressure checks, hearing assessments, blood typing, balance screening and memory-loss evaluations. Find your true weight by stepping on our finely-calibrated scale. Pick up the official list of state fair foods that are gluten-free. Bring the family in to get their annual flu shots. (Most insurance programs will pay for these vaccinations.) On select days you will find information on medical marijuana, living with sickle cell anemia, Minnesota’s free mammogram program, and brain injury education. We will also have an area for you to relax while you recharge your electronic devices – for free!

New this year

New mothers will find a special area to nurse their infants in the Health Fair 11 at the Fair building. There will be an area devoted exclusively to women’s health issues. We will also have experts in the house to teach you the newest ways to treat cases of head lice (in a nit-free zone, or course!)

About Health Fair 11

Health Fair 11 coordinates Health Fair 11 at the Fair. Health Fair 11 is a nonprofit organization with a mission to provide health education and free or low-cost health screenings. Health Fair 11 operates with support from KARE 11 TV and UCare. Learn more at www.HealthFair11.org .

Come back to this page in early August for a complete listing of this year’s exhibitors and the health screening opportunities available at Health Fair 11 at the Fair.

