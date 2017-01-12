How much food is on your plate?

Make smart eating decisions. Know if the food portions on your plate are appropriate for your diet.

(MINNEAPOLIS) --- Losing weight can be a real challenge. Those extra pounds didn’t just appear overnight, and they won’t disappear that fast either.

Nutrition experts say there’s no magic pill when it comes to weight loss. The key to success is burning more calories than are being consumed. In other words, increase activity while eating less.

Easier said than done

Eating less may be the biggest challenge for many people, especially when it comes to controlling portion size. The National Institute on Health says Portion Distortion is real. NIH says the typical serving size accepted by most Americans has grown substantially over the past 20 years.

The NIH has some examples of typical Portion Distortion and how many calories are added due to the larger servings sizes. In addition, the NIH also offers information about how much added activity is need to burn those extra calories. Find the information here.

How to eat more healthfully

The road to sustained weight loss involves making better meal choices. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has overhauled the old ‘Food Pyramid’ eating chart with a new ‘MyPlate’ eating guide. Since one diet does not fit all, the information is designed to help people no matter what stage of life they are in. Find complete details here.

Resources

Use the links below to learn more about changing portions sizes and how to eat more healthfully.

Portion Distortion examples

Take the Portion Distortion quiz

Healthful eating guidelines

Avoiding fad diets

