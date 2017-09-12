Health Fair 11 in the "Q"mmunity provides free health checks at community events across the Twin Cities. (Photo: Custom)

MINNEAPOLIS - The simplest way to describe Health Fair 11 in the "Q"mmunity is 'health-on-wheels'. Our goal is to provide free or low-cost screenings to people who don't have easy access to basic health care. The broader goal is to connect people with a medical 'home' and other resources already available in their community.

The 37-foot "Q"mmunity mobile is owned and operated by Southside Community Health Services, Inc.(SCHS). The RV is equipped to provide a variety of basic health screenings and will be staffed with registered nurses.

The "Q"mmunity name ties together "Quality" and "Community" because the unit brings high-quality health screenings to the communities it visits.

Health Fair 11, a nonprofit organization, covers the operational costs for bringing the "Q"mmunity mobile to your community. Support for Health Fair 11 comes from its sponsors:KARE 11 TV,UCare, and Medtronic.

How to be a Host Site

Health Fair 11 is looking to work with community-based organizations dedicated to serving people who lack access to health care due to financial or insurance limitations. Hosting organizations are asked to provide basic supplies like tables & chairs, a sheltered location for a registration table, and support staffing. Additionally, hosting organizations are asked to help identify avenues to promote/publicize the Qmmunity mobile unit's appearance. The ideal host location will have ample parking and access to electricity.

To be considered, please fill out this application.

Please note that Health Fair 11 is not able to fulfill all appearance requests. Selection of host organizations and sites will be determined by Health Fair 11 sponsors and SCHS.

Questions or comments should be directed to Health Fair 11 via email: healthfair@kare11.com.

